Mark Hurwitz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Hurwitz

Mark Hurwitz from Crystal Lake, 59, died on April 27, 2020, surrounded by his wife and four children. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, umpire and treasured friend. He grew up in Wheeling where he played baseball and hung out with friends in the cul-de-sac in front of his home. He loved participating in all sports, but excelled in wrestling. In college at the University of Illinois, he joined Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Afterward he met the love of his life and had four beautiful children, whom he adored. They will always remember him as the best dad in the world. Mark was loved by one and all, and will truly be missed. A Celebration of Life will held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved