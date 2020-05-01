Mark Hurwitz



Mark Hurwitz from Crystal Lake, 59, died on April 27, 2020, surrounded by his wife and four children. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, umpire and treasured friend. He grew up in Wheeling where he played baseball and hung out with friends in the cul-de-sac in front of his home. He loved participating in all sports, but excelled in wrestling. In college at the University of Illinois, he joined Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Afterward he met the love of his life and had four beautiful children, whom he adored. They will always remember him as the best dad in the world. Mark was loved by one and all, and will truly be missed. A Celebration of Life will held at a later date.





