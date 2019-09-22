|
|
Mark Joseph Serpe
Born: August 21, 1953; in Chicago, IL
Died: September 19, 2019; in McHenry, IL
Mark Joseph Serpe, age 66, of McHenry, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, September 19, 2019. He was born August 21, 1953, to the late Samuel Sylvester and Julia Jeanette (nee Haupt) Serpe, in Chicago. On April 16, 1994, he married Roberta Gustafson at the Church of Holy Apostles, McHenry.
Mark was an active part of the community. He was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus, co-chair on the building committee at the Church of Holy Apostles, Chairman for the non-profit Seat of Wisdom Library, in Abatete, Nigeria, volunteer for PADS, and a proud member of the Lawn Rangers, of Arcola, Illinois. Vocabulary was important to Mark, and he often gave his family a word of the day. He was a car enthusiast and history buff. In his free time, he enjoyed golf, bowling, and playing softball. Mark was a lifetime, diehard Chicago Bears and White Sox fan, making it down to a game whenever he had the chance. More than anything, Mark adored his children and was proud "Papa" to his cherished grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by loving daughters: Erin (Craig) Fowles and Jessica (Brad) Osborn, by his previous wife, Linda Kalnicky, and dear sons: Samuel Serpe and James Serpe by his wife, Roberta; adoring grandchildren: Ruslan Serpe, Olya Elizabeth, and Magnus Joseph Fowles, and Mason Joseph, Olivia Mae, and Christian William Osborn. He is further survived by siblings: Lonita (Gene) Perrele, Mary (Wayne) Barto, Angela (Wayne) Kruzel, Florence (Jim) Orlik, Rose Serpe, Camille (John) Becker, Michael (Diana) Serpe, and Lawrence (Patricia) Serpe; and loving in-laws, Robert and Kathryn Gustafson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson, Finn Duncan Fowles and brother, James Serpe.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr, McHenry and will continue Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10am with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11am, at Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 W. Bull Valley Rd, McHenry. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Knights of Columbus, Council 1288, P.O. Box 129, McHenry, Illinois 60051, or to the Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 W Bull Valley Road, McHenry, Illinois 60050.
For more information, please visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call (815)385-0063.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 22, 2019