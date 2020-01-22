Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
1401 N. Richmond Road
McHenry, IL
View Map
Martha Kaye Peters


1943 - 2020
Martha Kaye Peters Obituary
Martha Kaye Peters

Born: July 5, 1943

Died: January 19, 2020

Martha Kaye Peters, nee Thennes, age 76, passed away on January 19, 2020, at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. Martha was born July 5, 1943 to Ed and Agnes Thennes. She wed her best friend and love of her life, James Peters on June 8, 1974 in McHenry.

Martha was honored by the McHenry Business & Professional Women Assoc. as "Woman of the Year" for her work in creating Fall Diddly Craft Fair, which to date has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for county-wide community services. She also graciously gave her time to numerous charities in the McHenry area.

Martha began & ended each day with the intent of making people smile and laugh. She accomplished that every day of her life. Her vitality and zest for life was admired by family, friends, and strangers alike. One never knew what she would say, but it always left someone laughing.

She loved and treasured her time spent with her grandchildren. She had a spirited energy and was always ready for a board game, a hand of bridge or to host an impromptu dinner party. Her life was enriched by her time with the Freund family and she cherished every trip, wedding, graduation party or a cookie-baking afternoon.

Her love of laughter was a blessing to anyone she crossed paths with. In her wake she left a trail of smiles, heartfelt laughter & love.

Martha is survived by her beloved husband Jim; loving children Nancye (Robert) Peters and Nathan (Claire) Peters; and cherished grandchildren Tyler, Evan, Lexi, Conner, Kalena, and Cambria; and dearest great grandchild Ava. She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law Glenn and Darlene Peters; siblings Gere Thennes, Mark Thennes, and Paul Thennes; and nephew Todd Thennes.

Friends may visit family on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 3PM - 8PM, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 24, 2019 at 11AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1401 N. Richmond Road, McHenry 60050. Friends may gather one hour before Mass.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse (www.samaritanspurse.org ) or FISH of McHenry, PO Box 282 McHenry, IL 60051.

Please share your memories at www.colonialmchenry.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
