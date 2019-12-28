|
|
Martha Stith
Freeport - Martha "Jean" Stith, 93 of Freeport died in Geneva, IL with her family at her side on December 24th.
She was born on June 30, 1926 to Earl and Frances (Blackmore) Dennis. She married Jesse Stith September 11, 1949 in Delaware, Ohio. She was a longtime administrative Secretary for the FSD 145 serving in many schools in the area. She served as a Sunday school teacher at Embury United Methodist where she had been a member since 1951. She was also a Choir Mother at Embury UMC.
She is survived by her Son, Dr. Herbert (Mary) Stith of Geneva, IL and her daughter, Beverly (Kendall) Knautz of Machesney Park, IL. She has 4 grandchildren, Elizabeth (Evan) Lowery of Geneva, IL; Emily (Dan) Mason of Chicago, IL; Rebecca Stith of Shreveport, LA; and Will (Shelby Lem) Stith of Chicago, IL. Her Sister-in-law, Rita Dennis of Akron, OH and her nephews Eric (Mary) Dennis of Akron, OH and Reed (Laura) Stith of Cleveland, OH. Jean has 1 great grandson, Bennett Lowery of Geneva, IL.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jesse and one brother, Robert Dennis.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec 31st at Walker Mortuary, Freeport, IL from 10am- 1pm. A private family committal will be held later that day at her final resting place next to Jesse at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Freeport, IL with Pastor Eddie Eddy of Harmony United Methodist Church, Freeport.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in her name for the Freeport Public School Fund, the Freeport Public Library and the Freeport Concert Band Fund.
Condolences can be shared with the family at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 28, 2019