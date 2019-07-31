|
Martha Whitmarsh Cook
Born: April 30, 1923; in Nutley, NJ
Died: July 23, 2019; in Algonquin, IL
Martha Whitmarsh Cook, age 96, passed on to heaven on July 23, 2019 of natural causes at her residence at Clarendale of Algonquin. She was born in Nutley, New Jersey on April 30, 1923 to her parents, George and Jessie Whitmarsh.
She was preceded in death by her siblings Susan, Richard, Bertram, Leonard, and by her husband, Louis (Pete) Cook.
She is survived by her six children and their spouses: Sue Beth and Eric Gustafson of Rhinelander, WI; George and Melodee Landeck Cook of West Dundee, IL; Danyce and Fred Becker of Algonquin, IL; Priscilla and Mark Dickman of Elk Grove Village, IL; Peter and Lori Johnson Cook of Algonquin, IL; and Agnes and Carl Viard of Crystal Lake, IL. She also leaves 18 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
After high school, Martha attended Philadelphia School of the Bible in Philadelphia, PA, where she received a Teacher's Diploma from the Evangelical Teacher Training Association. There, she met Pete Cook. Martha and Pete married in 1950 and moved to Wheaton, Illinois, where Pete studied for a Bachelor's Degree and began raising a family. They then moved to Carpentersville, IL, where they helped start Meadowdale Gospel Chapel. As their family grew, they moved to Algonquin, where they raised their six children and lived until Pete's death in 2005. At various times in her life Martha worked as a secretary and flower designer. Martha moved to Crystal Lake, IL in 2007 and enjoyed an active life of knitting, swimming, walking, painting, crafting, and attending church activities.
A memorial service and visitation will be held at Christian Fellowship Church, Crystal Lake, IL on August 2, 2019 at 7:00pm. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Foundation for His Ministry on line at:
https://www.ffhm.org/memorials-and-hono
Or by mail to:
FFHM
P.O. Box 74000
San Clemente, CA 92673
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 31, 2019