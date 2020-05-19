Martin Bassler
Martin "Marty" Bassler, age 91, of Crystal Lake, IL, passed away May 15th at home surrounded by loved ones. Beloved husband of Andrea, nee Green and the late Joan, nee Jacobson (1973) and the late Nancy Schaeffer, nee Aptaker (2001); devoted son of the late Florence and Oscar Bassler; cherished father of the late Darryl Bassler and surviving step-children Rick and Randy Schaeffer, Sarah, Josh, Ben and Whitney Crittenden.
Marty was a graduate of Von Steuben High School and went on to attend Wright Junior College and DePaul University. Marty was drafted into the Korean War, and served proudly in the Army's 89th Tank Battalion. Upon returning home to Chicago, he opened an auto parts store in Park Ridge, IL that would eventually become "Marty's Schwinn Shop". He remained in business for 40+ years. Marty enjoyed the challenges and rewards of small business ownership, as well as the many wonderful people he met as customers over the years. Throughout his life, he enjoyed travelling, following the horses, laughter, and being with people, particularly his life-long high school friends known as the "Regular Fellas". Marty was a diehard Cubs fan and took great joy in watching his team finally win the World Series. Marty will be remembered for his friendly demeanor, easy laughter, and love of life.
Special thanks to the staff at Independence Health & Therapy Adult Day Program, Heartland Hospice team, and caregiver Elda Fierros. Private family funeral services are necessary, however friends who can not attend the funeral may view it on Marty's webpage on www.mitzvahfunerals.com live Tuesday May 18th at 1 PM, or anytime thereafter. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, or charity of your choice. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824
Martin "Marty" Bassler, age 91, of Crystal Lake, IL, passed away May 15th at home surrounded by loved ones. Beloved husband of Andrea, nee Green and the late Joan, nee Jacobson (1973) and the late Nancy Schaeffer, nee Aptaker (2001); devoted son of the late Florence and Oscar Bassler; cherished father of the late Darryl Bassler and surviving step-children Rick and Randy Schaeffer, Sarah, Josh, Ben and Whitney Crittenden.
Marty was a graduate of Von Steuben High School and went on to attend Wright Junior College and DePaul University. Marty was drafted into the Korean War, and served proudly in the Army's 89th Tank Battalion. Upon returning home to Chicago, he opened an auto parts store in Park Ridge, IL that would eventually become "Marty's Schwinn Shop". He remained in business for 40+ years. Marty enjoyed the challenges and rewards of small business ownership, as well as the many wonderful people he met as customers over the years. Throughout his life, he enjoyed travelling, following the horses, laughter, and being with people, particularly his life-long high school friends known as the "Regular Fellas". Marty was a diehard Cubs fan and took great joy in watching his team finally win the World Series. Marty will be remembered for his friendly demeanor, easy laughter, and love of life.
Special thanks to the staff at Independence Health & Therapy Adult Day Program, Heartland Hospice team, and caregiver Elda Fierros. Private family funeral services are necessary, however friends who can not attend the funeral may view it on Marty's webpage on www.mitzvahfunerals.com live Tuesday May 18th at 1 PM, or anytime thereafter. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, or charity of your choice. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 19, 2020.