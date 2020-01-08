Northwest Herald Obituaries
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
(815) 338-1710
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
Martin E. McCauley


1942 - 2020
Martin E. McCauley Obituary
Martin E. McCauley

Born: December 15, 1942; in Chicago, IL

Died: January 5, 2020; in Woodstock, IL

Martin E. McCauley of Woodstock died unexpectantly Sunday January 5, 2020 at his home in Woodstock.

He was born December 15, 1942 in Chicago to Thomas and Norma (Ball) McCauley. He married Lucille Linklater on December 15, 1961 in Mississippi.

Marty worked with sheet metal and opened his own sheet metal business L&M Sheet Metal in Woodstock which he owned and operated for 45 years. Marty enjoyed many hobbies. He was a member of the Woodstock Moose Lodge, Knights of Columbus and the Woodstock Lions Club. He loved to travel; and spending time with his granddaughter Arianna.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lucille "Lou" McCauley; a daughter, Cindy (Don) McCauley; son, Rocky (Stephanie) McCauley; daughter in law, Sallyjo McCauley; twelve grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; three brothers, Robert (Karen), Tom and Mike (Mary) McCauley; and a sister Nancy Synon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sons Tony and Joe McCauley.

The visitation will be at the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N. Seminary Ave. Woodstock on Friday January 10, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Woodstock.

For information, contact the Funeral Home at 815-338-1710, or visit www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
