Martin F. Miller
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin F. Miller

Born: November 17, 1954; in Elgin, IL

Died: June 28, 2020; in Woodstock, IL

Martin F. Miller, 65, passed away on June 28, 2020, in Woodstock.

He was born on November 17, 1954 in Elgin, the son of Robert and Betty Miller.

He went to Crown High School and received his engineering degree from SIU. He was the director of product development for Baxter Healthcare for many years and was a member of Pheasants Forever. The most important thing to Marty was his family. He was an amazing father and grandfather. He loved the Chicago Blackhawks and went on many trips all over the world with his wife Anne.

Marty is survived by his loving wife, Anne (nee Roberts) Miller; his sons, Michael (Nicole) Miller, Mark R. Miller and Andrew J. (Christine) Miller; his grandchildren, Lana, Logan, Luke, Russell, Kash, Olivia and Harper; his siblings, Sandy (Mike) Schroeder and Bob (Wendy) Miller; special nephew, Bobby (Mishel) Miller; nieces, Julia (Joe) Ferwerda, Katie Miller and Sarah Schroeder; and great-nephews and niece, Maddox and Brody Miller, Corey and Abby Ferwerda.

Marty was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

There will be a private funeral service with a memorial service at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
8154591760
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved