Martin F. Miller
Born: November 17, 1954; in Elgin, IL
Died: June 28, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
Martin F. Miller, 65, passed away on June 28, 2020, in Woodstock.
He was born on November 17, 1954 in Elgin, the son of Robert and Betty Miller.
He went to Crown High School and received his engineering degree from SIU. He was the director of product development for Baxter Healthcare for many years and was a member of Pheasants Forever. The most important thing to Marty was his family. He was an amazing father and grandfather. He loved the Chicago Blackhawks and went on many trips all over the world with his wife Anne.
Marty is survived by his loving wife, Anne (nee Roberts) Miller; his sons, Michael (Nicole) Miller, Mark R. Miller and Andrew J. (Christine) Miller; his grandchildren, Lana, Logan, Luke, Russell, Kash, Olivia and Harper; his siblings, Sandy (Mike) Schroeder and Bob (Wendy) Miller; special nephew, Bobby (Mishel) Miller; nieces, Julia (Joe) Ferwerda, Katie Miller and Sarah Schroeder; and great-nephews and niece, Maddox and Brody Miller, Corey and Abby Ferwerda.
Marty was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
There will be a private funeral service with a memorial service at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 1, 2020.