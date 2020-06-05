Martin G. Perenchio
Born: June 23, 1950; in Harvard, IL
Died: June 1, 2020; in Batavia, IL
Martin G. Perenchio, 69, of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, formerly of Harvard and Crystal Lake, Illinois, died June 1st, 2020 peacefully at his son's home in Batavia, IL. He found strength in family to endure what came and was surrounded by those who loved him and supported him during his 5-month battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. Marty was born in Harvard, Illinois on June 23, 1950 to Jack and Arlene Perenchio, and grew up on his family's dairy farm at the time when Harvard was the "Milk Capital of the World". Marty was a firefighter for 42 years and a paramedic who served countless people throughout his life. He served on Harvard Fire Protection District, where he was an assistant chief and chief of HFPD for 17 years, and oversaw the merger of Harvard Rescue into HFPD, retiring in 2000. He then was a firefighter/paramedic for Crystal Lake Fire Rescue department for 11 years, then rejoined HFPD, serving as firefighter/paramedic, and Trustee. He also served with Northwest Rescue Critical Care transport, and was an Illinois Fire Service Instructor at McHenry County College. He continued CPR instructor duties at local high schools wherever he lived. Marty also worked 37 years as a union commercial journeyman plumber with Chicago Local 130, and was instrumental in the construction of medical facilities, libraries, schools, grocery stores, and municipal structures throughout northwestern Illinois. After retirement, he and his wife moved to Eureka Springs, Arkansas 3 years ago to enjoy their 57 acres of forests, fields and trails in the Ozark Mountains. He contributed to his new community again with firefighter duties and as a rural First Responder to medical emergencies. He was also most recently appointed to Western Carroll County Ambulance District/Emergency Medical Response Alliance and earned "Volunteer of the Year 2019" recognition. Marty enjoyed these years riding his tractor, mowing fields, cutting logs, chopping firewood, gardening, canning vegetables, feeding the hummingbirds and deer, woodworking, fixing equipment in his workshop, travelling to see family, and visiting with the grandchildren.
Marty is survived by his wife of 20 years, Dr. Carol (Wilt) Perenchio, and children Lisa Perenchio, Honolulu, HI; Julie Perenchio, Naperville, IL; Lindsey Perenchio, Branson, MO; Dr. Bryan (Karen) Darger, San Luis Obispo, CA; Evan (Katie) Darger, Batavia, IL, & Kathleen Darger, Olympia, WA; grandchildren Luca, Shannon, LIndan, Emily, and Natalie; mother Arlene Perenchio, Walworth, WI; brothers and sisters Jill (Frank) Mills, Harvard, IL; Jeff (Christine) Perenchio, Arlington Heights, IL; Ann (Paul) Scherbinski, Chippewa Lake, OH; Gina (Dave) Ingraham, St. Charles, IL, Steve (Jana) Perenchio, New Braunfels, TX; Chuck (Debbie) Perenchio, Harvard, IL; and Janet (Jim) Badovinac, Rossville, TN; and many brothers'- and sisters'-in-law; cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Marty was preceded in death by his father James "Jack" Perenchio, and previous wife Linda Perenchio.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at McFarlin Saunders Funeral Home, Harvard, IL. In lieu of flowers, consider donations in Marty's name, per his request, to Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago (https://www.luriechildrens.org/en/ways-to-help/Ways-to-Give/#tribute-gifts), St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org/wemissyou), or Make-A-Wish Foundation (https://secure2.wish.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=donate_now&chid=100-000).
Final arrangements entrusted to Moss Family Funeral Home in Batavia, IL 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com
Born: June 23, 1950; in Harvard, IL
Died: June 1, 2020; in Batavia, IL
Martin G. Perenchio, 69, of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, formerly of Harvard and Crystal Lake, Illinois, died June 1st, 2020 peacefully at his son's home in Batavia, IL. He found strength in family to endure what came and was surrounded by those who loved him and supported him during his 5-month battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. Marty was born in Harvard, Illinois on June 23, 1950 to Jack and Arlene Perenchio, and grew up on his family's dairy farm at the time when Harvard was the "Milk Capital of the World". Marty was a firefighter for 42 years and a paramedic who served countless people throughout his life. He served on Harvard Fire Protection District, where he was an assistant chief and chief of HFPD for 17 years, and oversaw the merger of Harvard Rescue into HFPD, retiring in 2000. He then was a firefighter/paramedic for Crystal Lake Fire Rescue department for 11 years, then rejoined HFPD, serving as firefighter/paramedic, and Trustee. He also served with Northwest Rescue Critical Care transport, and was an Illinois Fire Service Instructor at McHenry County College. He continued CPR instructor duties at local high schools wherever he lived. Marty also worked 37 years as a union commercial journeyman plumber with Chicago Local 130, and was instrumental in the construction of medical facilities, libraries, schools, grocery stores, and municipal structures throughout northwestern Illinois. After retirement, he and his wife moved to Eureka Springs, Arkansas 3 years ago to enjoy their 57 acres of forests, fields and trails in the Ozark Mountains. He contributed to his new community again with firefighter duties and as a rural First Responder to medical emergencies. He was also most recently appointed to Western Carroll County Ambulance District/Emergency Medical Response Alliance and earned "Volunteer of the Year 2019" recognition. Marty enjoyed these years riding his tractor, mowing fields, cutting logs, chopping firewood, gardening, canning vegetables, feeding the hummingbirds and deer, woodworking, fixing equipment in his workshop, travelling to see family, and visiting with the grandchildren.
Marty is survived by his wife of 20 years, Dr. Carol (Wilt) Perenchio, and children Lisa Perenchio, Honolulu, HI; Julie Perenchio, Naperville, IL; Lindsey Perenchio, Branson, MO; Dr. Bryan (Karen) Darger, San Luis Obispo, CA; Evan (Katie) Darger, Batavia, IL, & Kathleen Darger, Olympia, WA; grandchildren Luca, Shannon, LIndan, Emily, and Natalie; mother Arlene Perenchio, Walworth, WI; brothers and sisters Jill (Frank) Mills, Harvard, IL; Jeff (Christine) Perenchio, Arlington Heights, IL; Ann (Paul) Scherbinski, Chippewa Lake, OH; Gina (Dave) Ingraham, St. Charles, IL, Steve (Jana) Perenchio, New Braunfels, TX; Chuck (Debbie) Perenchio, Harvard, IL; and Janet (Jim) Badovinac, Rossville, TN; and many brothers'- and sisters'-in-law; cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Marty was preceded in death by his father James "Jack" Perenchio, and previous wife Linda Perenchio.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at McFarlin Saunders Funeral Home, Harvard, IL. In lieu of flowers, consider donations in Marty's name, per his request, to Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago (https://www.luriechildrens.org/en/ways-to-help/Ways-to-Give/#tribute-gifts), St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org/wemissyou), or Make-A-Wish Foundation (https://secure2.wish.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=donate_now&chid=100-000).
Final arrangements entrusted to Moss Family Funeral Home in Batavia, IL 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 5, 2020.