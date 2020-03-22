Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Carmody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin J. Carmody

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin J. Carmody Obituary
Martin J. Carmody

Born: November 1, 1952

Died: March 14, 2020

Martin J. Carmody, of Prairie Grove, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020 at the age of 67.

He was born November 1, 1952 in Rutland, Vermont, the son of the late Martin and Jean Carmody.

From 1975-1978, Martin served in the US Army 3rd Infantry, The Old Guard, ceremonial escort to the President. He began working for First American Bank in 1980 as a loan officer. He worked his way to become a Senior Executive Vice President.

In his free time, Martin loved spending time with his family and was an avid golfer, with a membership at Merit Club in Libertyville.

Martin is survived by his loving wife, Joanne; daughter, Brenna (Tristan) Stewart of Crystal Lake; his grandchildren, Eleanor, Penelope and Chesney Stewart; siblings, Mary (Chuck) Moerdick, Michael (Nancy) Carmody and Thomas Carmody; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are welcome to visit with Martin's family on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 7 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake.

Donations in Martin's memory may be made to Evans Scholars Foundation, 2501 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026.

For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -