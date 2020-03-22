|
|
Martin J. Carmody
Born: November 1, 1952
Died: March 14, 2020
Martin J. Carmody, of Prairie Grove, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020 at the age of 67.
He was born November 1, 1952 in Rutland, Vermont, the son of the late Martin and Jean Carmody.
From 1975-1978, Martin served in the US Army 3rd Infantry, The Old Guard, ceremonial escort to the President. He began working for First American Bank in 1980 as a loan officer. He worked his way to become a Senior Executive Vice President.
In his free time, Martin loved spending time with his family and was an avid golfer, with a membership at Merit Club in Libertyville.
Martin is survived by his loving wife, Joanne; daughter, Brenna (Tristan) Stewart of Crystal Lake; his grandchildren, Eleanor, Penelope and Chesney Stewart; siblings, Mary (Chuck) Moerdick, Michael (Nancy) Carmody and Thomas Carmody; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are welcome to visit with Martin's family on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 7 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake.
Donations in Martin's memory may be made to Evans Scholars Foundation, 2501 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026.
For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 22, 2020