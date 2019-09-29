|
|
Marvin H. Harrell
Born: October 22, 1932: in Florence, S.C.
Died: September 17, 2019; in Algonquin, IL
Marvin H. Harrell, age 86, of Algonquin, IL retired from Swift Meat Company, St. Charles then Wauconda Tool of Algonquin.
He attended Calvary Church in Crystal Lake. He enjoyed playing bingo, feeding the birds and spending time with his many friends.
His survivors include his wife of 65 years, Sylvia and daughter Diane; his 2 sisters from Iowa, Miriam Burks and Shelvia McDermitt.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Harrell and Lela Christian of Florence, S.C., 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm October 7th, at Calvary Church, 5906 S. Rt 31, Crystal Lake, IL.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019