Born: October 4, 1944; in Blue Earth, MN

Died: March 25, 2020; in Winfield, IL

Marvis Schipper, 75, of Crystal Lake, passed away March 25, 2020 at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield. She was surrounded by her loving family following a brain aneurysm. She was born October 4, 1944 in Blue Earth, MN to Lester and Dorothy Arends.

Marvis loved gardening, yoga, card making, her daily walks, volunteering, people watching, McDonald's Diet Cokes, and above all spending time with the people she loved. She wore many hats throughout her life, but spent a majority of her time working for School District 47. Marvis was a loving, warm, inquisitive, strong woman who spread joy and made friends wherever she went.

Marvis is survived by her partner, Chris Mueller; children, Cathy (Bob) Linning, and Brad (Margy) Schipper; grandchildren, Liz, Becky, and Doug Linning, and Star and Alex Schipper; siblings, Mike (Lorraine) Arends, Kayla (Bruce) Lawrence, Mavis (late Dick) Holmseth, John (Candace) Arends, Debbie (Barry) Ehrich, and Steve (LouAnn) Arends; siblings-in-law, Daryl Amundson, Sandi Schipper, Dennis (Marilyn) Schipper, and Bill (Linda) Schipper; and too many nieces, nephews, dear friends, and other loved ones to name. She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug; parents; and sister, Susie Amundson.

Immediate services for Marvis will be held privately. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, when we can all give each other a hug. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences and to review updated service information.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Crystal Lake Food Pantry - 42 East St, Crystal Lake, IL 60014; clfoodpantry.org.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
