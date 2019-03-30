Mary A. Fedrowitz



Born: January 24, 1924



Died: March 25, 2019



Mary A. Fedrowitz, 95, of Union, died Monday, March 25, 2019 after a short illness.



Born January 24, 1924 in Algonquin, the daughter of Anton and Mary (Kvidera) Zemla. On December 26, 1950 she married her loving husband of 68 years, Harvey A. Fedrowitz in Huntley. Mary worked for Elgin Watch Factory for 10 years and Union Special in Huntley, retiring after 20 years of service. She was a member of the Union American Legion Auxiliary for several years and enjoyed spending time with her family.



She is survived by her children, Joseph (Mitchell Vann) Fedrowitz of Durham, NC., Sue (Curtis) Plude of Gresham, OR, Lynn (George) Wiesneth of Huntley, Marcia (Jay) Burton of Kansas City, MO, Carol (Chris) Hermes of Kaukauna, WI, Charles (Gena) Fedrowitz of Kirkland, 21 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death by her husband, Harvey in September of 2018; her parents; grandson, Rudy Heath; sisters, Bernadine Rudolph and Betty Lamz; brother, Anthony J. Zemla; nephew, Anthony C. Zemla and niece, Barbara Wiesneth.



At Mary's request, all services are private.



Memorials in her name to: Sacred Heart Catholic Church or .



Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019