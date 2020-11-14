Mary A. Querhammer
Born: April 16, 1946
Died: November 7, 2020
Mary A. Querhammer, 74, passed away on November 7, 2020. She was born April 16, 1946, in Evanston IL. She graduated from Crystal Lake Central in 1964 and attended Suomi College in Houghton, MI for two years.
She is survived by her husband, William J. Querhammer, whom she married August 12, 1967 at the First Congregational Church, Crystal Lake. She is the mother of Stephanie (Russell) Walker, Trish (Brian) McClimans, and Brett (Julie) Atwood. She also was the very loving Noni of Aaron Walker, Asia (Alex) Walker- Karlin, Sydney Walker, Matthew and Emma McClimans, and a future great granddaughter on the way. Survivors also include: her sister and best friend Katherine Fritsch (Charlie), sister-in-law Susan Brania (Frank), loving friend and sister-in-law, Jill Jackson and many nieces and nephews. She was involved in Girl Scouts, Cary Youth Baseball and loved knitting and reading.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Burton H. Atwood and Cleo Atwood, her brother Burton H. Atwood IV, her in-laws Robert and Bernice Querhammer, and sister-in-law Patricia Davis.
A private celebration of life will be held at Lake Atwood at a later date. Donations can be made to the Wounded Warriors
organization or Willow Creek Church, Crystal Lake, IL.
Arrangements entrusted to Querhammer and Flagg Funeral Home. For info call (815) 459-1760.