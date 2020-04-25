Mary Alice Williston Mary Alice Williston, long-time resident of Crystal Lake, IL passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born in 1936 in Savanna, IL to Allan Titus and Mildred Rachel (nee Lambert) Williston. Mary Alice graduated from Savanna Township High School in 1954 and graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1958 with a degree in Elementary Education. She was a proud member of Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority. Mary Alice began teaching in 1958 with the Crystal Lake School System as a middle school teacher and retired in 1994. She loved to travel and was an avid reader who loved reading with her nieces, nephews and her extended family. Mary Alice is survived by her sister, Joan (Ed) Arb; brother, John Williston; her nieces and nephews, Jonna Marie (Roy) Capio, Randy (Are'anne) Arb, Susan Bell, Ron (Marcia) Arb, Allan (Maya) Arb, John (Deanna) Williston II, Ed Arb, and Kathleen (Jaime) Goffaux; numerous grandnieces and grandnephews; and her dear friend and caregiver, Candice Shannon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Phil Williston; and sister-in-law, Peggy Williston. Services for Mary Alice will be held at a later date in Savanna, IL. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in her memory to First Church (A United Methodist Congregation), 236 W. Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake, IL 60014. Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 25, 2020.