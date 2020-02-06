Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
2302 W. Church Street
Johnsburg, IL
View Map
Mary Alma Donald Obituary
Mary Alma Donald

Mary Alma Donald (nee Sieben) was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 8, 1952. She lived above the Sieben family brewery with her parents and siblings until 1963 when the family moved to Johnsburg. She has been a resident of Johnsburg since that time. She attended St. John the Baptist School in Johnsburg as well as both McHenry's East and West Campus high school, where she graduated in 1970. After graduating she attended Don Roberts' Pivot point cosmetology school and attended McHenry County College for art and music. She worked at and co-owned Heads Up Hair in Crystal Lake Illinois for 25 years. During this time she was active in St. John's church group Keenagers and traveled to several European countries. She married Kirk Donald in 1987 and during their thirty two year marriage welcomed two children, Anne Elizabeth and Joseph Anthony. She was active in Girlscouts as co-leader of troop 773 for several years. She often volunteered as party Mom at James C. Busch Elementary School. Mary enjoyed photography, watercolors, gardening as well as collecting rocks and learning about Native American cultures.

Visitation will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 11-2PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry, IL 60050. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church,2302 W. Church, Johnsburg, IL 60051. Memorials may be made to ASPCA or .

Please share your memories at www.colonialmchenry.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 6, 2020
