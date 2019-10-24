|
Mary Ann Cannalte
Born: December 6, 1938; in Chicago, IL
Died: October 17, 2019; in Nashville, TN
Mary Ann Cannalte, 80, formerly of Huntley passed away October 17, 2019, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN.
She was born December 6, 1938, in Chicago the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Cioper) Rucinski. On August 6, 1960, she married Gary Cannalte in Chicago. Mrs. Cannalte was a homemaker and worked as a secretary for many companies including Motorola in Schaumburg. Her hobbies included cross-stitching which she made countless gifts for family and friends. She also loved collecting Precious Moments figurines. She was an avid Cubs fan and was at the Pennant Clinching game 6 in 2016 when the Cubs won the world series.
She is survived by her children, Gary (Jean Marty) Cannalte Jr., Mary Beth (Dan) Chally, Robert (Beverly) Cannalte; grandchildren, Charlie, Emily (Lance), Jacob, Benjamin, James, and Matthew; a brother, Joseph (Carol) Rucinski; and sister-in-law, Susan Nichol. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Cannalte Sr. in 2006; her parents, and her in-laws, John and Mary Cannalte.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Rd., Huntley. Burial will follow in St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine.
Visitation will be prior to mass at the church from 9-10 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the Cleveland Clinic for Dementia research online at https://give.ccf.org/fundraiser/2445052
The James A. O?Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Information (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 24, 2019