Mary Ann Martha McQueen Born: September 28, 1954 Died: April 12, 2020 Mary Ann M. (Kuberski) McQueen, age 65, of Woodstock, IL passed away peacefully with her loving husband by her side, Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born on September 28, 1954 in Freeport, IL. Mary Ann was a beloved wife, step-mother, step-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend who had a beautiful smile, heart, and laugh. She is survived by her loving husband Terry McQueen, step-children Greg and Teresa; step-grandchildren Kobe, Kevin (Kayla), Kendra, Kassie, Colin, Dakota, Caden (Kada); step-great-grandchildren Braylyn and Koeda; Brothers Julius (Connie), Mark (Helen), Ken (Delores); Sister Marcella, Sister-in-law Diane; Brother-in-law Alan (Denise), and Sister-in-law Robin (Gary); a plentiful loved bunch of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and numerous lifelong friends. Preceded in death by brother John, sister Jeanne, parents Julius and Emma (Novak) Kuberski. Her passions included her beloved family and friends, fishing, gardening, canning, cooking, and her cats. She will be truly missed, and never forgotten as she will always be in our hearts. A life celebration and visitation will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Woodstock Moose. For more information, call the Schneider Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710; or visit https://www.slmcfh.com.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 18, 2020.