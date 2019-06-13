Mary Ann Schmidt



Born: October 13, 1943; in Oak Park, IL



Died: June 7, 2019; Fox Lake, IL



Mary Ann Schmidt (nee Heck), 75, of Fox Lake, IL passed away June 7, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family She was born October 13, 1943 in Oak Park, IL, the daughter of Anna (Wall) and William Heck.



Mary Ann was a graduate of St. Michael's Central High School, Chicago, IL in 1961. She married her high school sweetheart, Eric Schmidt, June 1st, 1963 and together they had three children. Mary Ann enjoyed many jobs over the years and the camaraderie of her co-workers. But, the job she held in the highest regard, was that of wife & mother.



Mary Ann was known for her loyalty to family & friends, her love of Irish music & culture, her world famous Double Chocolate Chip Cookies, passion for travel and her penchant for Moose Tracks Ice Cream.



Mary Ann is survived by her husband Eric; children, Mary Ann (Con) O'Donovan, Colleen (Sam) Ektefaie, and Brian (Kim) Schmidt; Grandchildren, Brianna (Dan) Remegi, Brogan and Blake Coon, Jordan (Alix) Ektefaie, Jonathan Ektefaie, Liam and Dylan Schmidt; many dear nieces and nephews, and treasured friends.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna, her stepfather, James Marchand and son-in-law, Bruce Coon.



Visitation will be held Saturday, June 15th from noon to 2 pm at St. John's Catholic Church, Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. Funeral mass to follow. A "Celebration of Life" luncheon immediately after at Wild Child's Grill, 511 Wilmot Ave., Twin Lakes, WI.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134 or online at: copdfoundation.org/donate Published in the Northwest Herald on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary