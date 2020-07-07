Mary Ann Stompanato
Mary Ann Stompanato, age 83, passed away at her home in Woodstock.
She was born on March 15, 1937 in Beardstown, IL to Thomas "Max" and Edna (Nelson) Shultz.
Mary graduated from WCHS in 1955. She attended Iowa State University then graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Education at Northern Illinois University and took advanced courses at National College of Education in Chicago. She worked as a special education teacher for Sedom, District 200 for 25 years. Mary was very active in the McHenry County Retired Teachers Association, as well as the Women?s VFW Auxiliary, McHenry County Historical Society, McHenry County Mental Health board and was the secretary and treasurer for the Kishwakee Valley Garden Club. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, tatting, reading, playing bridge with her friends and traveling to New England and Florida. Mary also donated to many charities in McHenry County.
She is survived by her bother, Thomas D. Shultz, cousin, Suanne Habbley, her caregiver and best friend Olga Capogrosso and many cousins and friends all over the states.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her devoted cat of 18 years Freddy.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to the McHenry County Historical Society.
For more information, call Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710, or visit our website at www.slmcfh.com
