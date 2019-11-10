|
Mary Ann Trom
Born: November 3, 1947; in Chicago, IL
Died: November 7, 2019; in Barrington, IL
Mary Ann Trom passed into heaven on November 7, 2019 at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington, IL. She was born November 3, 1947 to Delvin C. Boldt and Margaret M. Boldt nee Ryan in Chicago. She earned her Bachelor's degree from Chicago State College.
Mary Ann was the beloved wife of Dennis for 48 years and best friend for 53 years. She is still his rock and foundation. Mary Ann was retired from a 25 year career in management with JC Penney's catalog division. She said that she always enjoyed the job and eagerly met each challenge. Mary Ann enjoyed painting, both oil and water colors and figurines. Each child has an extensive Christmas village which Mary Ann painted over a period of years. Mary Ann and Dennis were married May 15, 1971 at Christ the Teacher Chapel in DeKalb, IL, where they had met 5 years earlier playing pinochle.
In addition to her husband Dennis, Mary Ann is survived by two children, Marlene (Patrick) Vogt and Jacob (Heather) Trom, and 5 grandchildren; her sisters Ruth Boldt and Janice Szula, and brother Alan (Kathleen) Boldt.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father and his wife Marie Boldt, and a sister Kathy Cady.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 13 from 9:30 a.m. until prayers at 10:30 a.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake, where procession will follow to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W Terra Cotta Ave for the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Crystal Lake Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations to JourneyCare or the are appreciated.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 10, 2019