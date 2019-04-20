Mary Anne Fitzpatrick



Born: October 9, 1931



Died: April 17, 2019



Mary Anne Fitzpatrick, age 87, of Huntley, IL formerly of Normal, IL and native of Rochester, New York passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She was born in Rochester, NY on October 9, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Norbert & Mary Frances (nee McNamara) Klem. She was a graduate of Buffalo State University and earned a Bachelor's degree in Education. On September 4, 1954 she married Owen R. Fitzpatrick. Owen preceded Mary Anne in death on August 6, 2008 after 53 years of marriage. Mary Anne was a resident of the Huntley area for the past 9 years and a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Huntley. Prior to residing in Huntley, Mary Anne was a former 23 year resident of Normal. Prior to retirement, she was a loyal and valued employee of J.C. Penney for over 25 years. She also served as a former Republican Election Judge. Survivors include her children; Thomas (Mary Ellen) Fitzpatrick, Michael (Donna) Fitzpatrick, Mary Rita (Brian) Smith and Megan (Curt) Reasor. Her 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and her brother; Robert (Jane) Klem as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her parents and her husband, Mary Anne was preceded in death by her son and daughter-in-law; Kevin and Kim Fitzpatrick and a daughter; Bridget Wehmeyer and her brother and sister-in-law; Norbert & Mary Lou Klem.



Family and friends will meet for a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Algonquin with Rev. Daniel Klem (her nephew and Godchild) officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal, Illinois. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Tuesday from 5pm till 8 P.M.



In lieu of flowers, Masses would be appreciated or memorials may be made to Solace Hospice. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info please call (847) 426-3436. Published in the Northwest Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019