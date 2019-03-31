Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
(847) 587-2100
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:15 AM
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
2302 W. Church St.
Johnsburg, IL
View Map
Mary Rak
Mary Antionetta Rak Obituary
Mary Antionetta Rak

Born: September 23, 1922; in Chicago, IL

Died: March 27, 2019; in McHenry, IL

Mary Antionetta Rak, 96, of Lakemoor, formerly of Palos Hills, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Alden of McHenry.

She was born September 23, 1922, in Chicago, to the late Frank and Jennie (nee Logese) Laiacono, and married the late Anton F. Rak on June 20, 1943.

Mrs. Rak was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Palos Hills and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg.

Survivors include her daughter, Joanne (Al) Zaremba; grandchildren, Daniel, Jodi, Anthony, and Nina Zaremba, Veronica (Scott) Moore, Roberta (Dave) Lamacki, and Rhonda Calayo; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister, Agnes Farinella; sister-in-law, Dolores Laiacono; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Rak was preceded in death by her son, Anthony (the late Patricia) Rak; sister, Joanne (the late Joe) Janak; brothers, Henry and Frank (the late Carol) Laiacono; and brother-in-law, Tony Farinella.

Visitation Thursday, April 4, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of prayers at 10:15 a.m., at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake, followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2302 W. Church St., Johnsburg. Private burial in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Evergreen Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , , 800-272-3900.

You may leave online condolences at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 31, 2019
