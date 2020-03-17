|
|
Mary C. Collins
Born: August 19, 1931
Died: March 14, 2020
Mary C. Collins, 88, of Crystal Lake, was born on August 19, 1931 to Agnes and Albert Nieman and passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020.
Mary was the loving mother of Jim (Lisa) Collins, Mary (David) Leveille, Chris Collins, Charlie (Mary Anne) Collins, Meagan (Scott) Freund, Michael (Irma) Collins; cherished grandma of Brian, Kevin, Jimmy, Shannon (Sam), Connor, Colleen, Erin, Megan, Natalie, Victoria, Craig, Riley, Collin, Thomas, Salma, Sean; dear aunt, cousin and friend of many.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Edward Collins; sister, Ione; and brothers, Bud and Herb.
Mary was the cofounder of The Little Christopher's Resale Shop, Crystal Lake.
She was known in the community for her many acts of kindness and home cooked meals for the priests of St. Thomas and many throughout the community. The family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude to the caring staff at Sunrise of Crystal Lake Assisted Living and her JourneyCare Hospice team.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19 from 10:00am until prayers are offered at 12:15pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rt. 176), Crystal Lake.
Mass will follow at 1:00pm at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave.,Crystal Lake.
Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church or JourneyCare Foundation, www.journeycare.org/donate.
Mary's family would like to encourage those who knew her to perform a random act of kindness in her memory.
For information, please call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 17, 2020