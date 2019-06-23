|
Mary C. Manak
Born: December 21, 1923; in Chicago, IL
Died: June 16, 2019; in Oakwood Hills, IL
Mary C. Manak, age 95 of Oakwood Hills passed away June 16, 2019. She was born December 21, 1923 in Chicago, the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth LaPolder.
Mary is survived her children: Edward (Pam) Davies, Sr., Kathleen (the late Clifford) Switlick and Tom Davies, her grandchildren: Edward Davies, Jr., Dawn Wigington, Jessica (Ken) Wilson, David (Kelly) Davies Tom (Andrea) Davies as well as her great grandchildren: Michaela, Olivia, Mia, Max, Nevaeh, Kayelynn and Reese. She is preceded in death by her first husband David T. Davies and second husband Fred Manak, a son David A. Davies and her daughter-in-law Tina Davies.
There will be a gathering for Mary on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Cary United Methodist Church, 500 First St., Cary with a visitation beginning at 10:00 AM and concluding with a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to Cary United Methodist Church.
For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 23, 2019