Marie Cirrincione
Born: September 11, 1933; in Chicago, IL
Died: December 30, 2019, in Huntley, IL
Marie Cirrincione, 86, of Huntley, IL passed away peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Heritage Woods in Huntley.
Marie was born September 11, 1933, in Chicago, the daughter of Rose (Divita) and Bernardo Cirrincione.
Marie made her home in Chicago and worked for US Gypsum Company for 36 years, her position was Finance Supervisor, until she retired in January 1995.
She also worked on the weekends banqueting with friends at the Marlec House in Oak Park where she had many friends and they danced. Marie loved to dance and was very good at it. She tried to teach all her nieces when we were younger! She loved to travel with her companion, Guy Sylvester. They traveled to many places, including China, Hawaii, Europe, Las Vegas and went on many cruises.
Marie is survived by her nieces, Linda (Jerry) Bell of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, Ellen (Jim) Riley of Huntley, IL, Diane (Lee) Breseman of Rockford, IL, Herbert Wagner of Chicago, IL; great-nieces and nephews, Anthony (Molly), Joseph (Jacqueline), Jonathan, Michael, Megan, James, Nikki, Kya, Elijah, Joe and Isabella.
She is preceded in death by her beloved mother, Rose Cirrincione; her brother, Anthony Cirrincione and her sister-in-law, Elenore Cirrincione; nieces, Sharon Wagner and Crystal Breseman.
Visitation will be on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 9:30 - 11 AM at the James A. O'Connor Funeral Home, 11603 E. Main St., Huntley.
Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Hillside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or .
Information (847)669-5111 or online www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 7, 2020