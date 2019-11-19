|
Mary Winifred Dewey Knippen
Born: April 20, 1930
Died: November 12, 2019
Mary Winifred Knippen was born on April 20, 1930 to Edward and Mabel (Walsh) Knippen, the oldest of four daughters. She attended St Joseph Grade School and Harvard High School, graduating with the Class of 1947. She married Adrian "Red" Dewey on February 7, 1948 in Harvard, where they continued to live until 1978.
She passed away on November 12, 2019 at Choice Rehab in Sun City West AZ.
Mary was the mother of eight children and was active in many civic and church organizations while she lived in Harvard. She had impressive shorthand and typing skills and was chosen to participate in a school assembly her senior year of high school featuring a gentleman who was known as the "Nation's Fastest Typist". They typed side by side and she wasn't far behind him when they finished the demonstration. She used these skills in many jobs, including Secretary to the Mayor of Harvard, Milk Days Secretary, and the McHenry County Zoning Board. Mary later opened her own secretarial and bookkeeping service out of her home in Harvard. After moving to the Scottsdale AZ area in 1978, she held positions with Ramada Corporation, the Kings House Religious Store and James Foster Accounting.
After taking an adult education sewing class in Harvard, she discovered one of her true passions in life. She sewed most of her own clothes as well as clothing and quilts for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed other arts and crafts also and was happiest making things for others. Late in life she developed a love for rose gardening and had many beautiful varieties that she carefully tended. She was also an avid Phoenix Suns fan. Another passion was her family, both close and distant. After much research, she assembled extensive books on family history for the Knippen, Walsh and Dewey families. Her family and friends were heartbroken when she developed Alzheimer's disease and eventually had to live in a residential facility for care.
Mary is survived by her children: Lynda (Richard) Stoxen, Harvard; Carol Dewey, Harvard; Jim Dewey, Scottsdale AZ; Brad (Beth) Dewey, Monroe NC; Ron Dewey, Phoenix AZ, Dan Dewey, Scottsdale AZ; Kim Wyatt, Mesa AZ and Todd (Kate) Dewey, Gilbert AZ. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren as well as her two sisters, Bernice (John) Koltz, Rockford IL and Sandra (David) Ruehlman, Lake Forest IL.
She was predeceased by her husband, Adrian, on April 6 of this year; her granddaughter, Colleen Dewey Poteat; son-in-law Steven Wyatt and her sister, Pat Marsh Church.
A memorial service will be help on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:00pm at Green Acres Mortuary, 401 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale 85257.
Memorials in Mary's name can be given to Harvard Community Education Foundation, PO Box 582 Harvard IL 60033 or Emblem Hospice, 3205 W Ray Rd #2, Chandler AZ 85226.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 19, 2019