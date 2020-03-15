|
|
Mary E. Kearney
Born: October 21, 1928; in Hartland, IL
Died: March 11, 2020; in Marengo, IL
Mary E. Kearney, 91 of Marengo, passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family on Wed., March 11, 2020. Born Oct. 21st, 1928 in Hartland, Il to Cornelius and Agnes (Sinding) Murphy and graduated from Marengo High School in 1946. Mary married Harold R. Kearney at Sacred Heart Church on Aug. 2nd, 1947. She proudly worked for 30 years at Chrysler Corporation, retiring in 1996. Her children and family were the most important thing in her life and she was devoted completely to them all, and they to her as well. Mary was very devoted in her faith and serving her church and took time to volunteer at Mchenry County Historical Museum and the Seniors Club.
She spent her leisure time crocheting beautiful afghans, baby outfits and doilies for family and friends and made hundreds of rosaries to be sent to the poor, and crocheted booties and hats to be sent overseas to the servicemen.
Mary is survived by her cherished children, Harold (Linda) Kearney, Julie (Tom) Follis, and Connie (Bryon) Secor, her loving 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents, sisters Agnes Cleary and Dorthy Mavis, brothers Jim and Charles Murphy, grandson Dennis Anderson, and beloved son Thomas Kearney.
Visitation Monday, March 16, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Parish Hall 323 N. Taylor Street, Marengo from 5-7 p.m. with a Rosary service at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass Tuesday, March 17 at 11 a.m. in the church. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Society of St. Vincent DePaul c/o Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Marengo or TLS Veterans 5330 West Elm Street, McHenry, IL 60050.
Express online condolences at: www.fredrickfuneralhome.com . John Freund Director, 847-683-2711.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020