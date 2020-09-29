1/
Mary E. Lesch
Mary E Lesch

Born: February 2, 1929

Died: September 24, 2020

Mary E Lesch, 91, of Huntley passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Crystal Pines in Crystal Lake.

She was born February 2, 1929, in England the daughter of David and Janet (Johnson) Ferguson. On September 16, 1967, she married George Lesch in Chicago. They made their home in Bartlett before moving to Huntley in 1995. Mary was a Claims Adjustor for an Insurance Company for many years. She was an active and beloved member of the Huntley Lioness', and became a Huntley Area Lion.

She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Donnelly; special caretaker, Donna Fettes-Yurs; and extended family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, George on April 13, 2006.

Per Mary's wished, services and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be directed to the American Cancer Society or the Huntley Area Lions Club.

Burial of cremains will be in the Huntley Cemetery.



Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 29, 2020.
