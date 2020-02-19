|
Mary E. Ringness Sherwood
Born: May 28, 1940
Died: February 16, 2020
Mary E. Ringness Sherwood (nee Fortune), age 79, of Crystal Lake, IL, passed away on Sunday February 16th, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Mary was born in Peoria, IL on May 28th, 1940. She was a graduate of the Academy of Our Lady in Peoria, IL and attended St. Louis University Nursing Program. Mary was a member of the St. Catherine"s Guild at St. Thomas the Apostle, volunteered at the Little Christopher Resale Shop, and was involved in other ministries within the church. Professionally, she worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Howland as well as Black Dot Graphics where she worked as a customer service representative. When she was younger, Mary was a ballet dancer and involved in the Summer Cornstock Theater in Peoria, IL. She was an avid Notre Dame fan and loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Mary is survived by her loving children, James (Maureen) Ringness, Kristin (James) Blake, Jennifer (Timothy) Schnepf, Amy (Thomas) Perkins, William, Jean (Reid) Anderson, Dolores (James) Gorski, John (Beth), Terrence (Larry), Timothy (Julie), and Carol (Timothy) Kane; grandchildren, Thomas (Sarah), Lauren, Jana (John), Tara, Michael, Christopher, Benjamin, Carly, Nathan, Ryan (Liz), Todd (Krissy), Andrew (CallieMae), Meghan, Greg, Renee, Carolyn, Rachel, Kathleen (Jesse), Jack, Margaret, Ann, Samantha (Casey), Marley (Chris), Mike, Bridget, Emmett, Kevin,; great-grandchildren, Jack, Luke, Sadie, Sean, Riley, Courtney, Cameron, and Graeme; brother, J. Michael Fortune of Peoria, IL; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 21 years, Thomas E. Ringness, second husband of 24 years, John L. Sherwood; her parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Fortune; grandson, David Gorski; and sister-in-law, Marlianne Fortune.
A visitation for Mary will be held on Thursday February 20th, 2020, from 4pm until 8pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL 60014. A second visitation will take place on Friday February 21st, 2020 at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory from 9am until the time of Chapel Prayers at 9:30am, then driving in procession to St. Thomas the Apostle Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Burial to follow at Crystal Lake Memorial Park in Crystal Lake, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Church and the .
For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 19, 2020