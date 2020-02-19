Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sherwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Ringness Sherwood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Ringness Sherwood Obituary
Mary E. Ringness Sherwood

Born: May 28, 1940

Died: February 16, 2020

Mary E. Ringness Sherwood (nee Fortune), age 79, of Crystal Lake, IL, passed away on Sunday February 16th, 2020 with her loving family by her side.

Mary was born in Peoria, IL on May 28th, 1940. She was a graduate of the Academy of Our Lady in Peoria, IL and attended St. Louis University Nursing Program. Mary was a member of the St. Catherine"s Guild at St. Thomas the Apostle, volunteered at the Little Christopher Resale Shop, and was involved in other ministries within the church. Professionally, she worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Howland as well as Black Dot Graphics where she worked as a customer service representative. When she was younger, Mary was a ballet dancer and involved in the Summer Cornstock Theater in Peoria, IL. She was an avid Notre Dame fan and loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Mary is survived by her loving children, James (Maureen) Ringness, Kristin (James) Blake, Jennifer (Timothy) Schnepf, Amy (Thomas) Perkins, William, Jean (Reid) Anderson, Dolores (James) Gorski, John (Beth), Terrence (Larry), Timothy (Julie), and Carol (Timothy) Kane; grandchildren, Thomas (Sarah), Lauren, Jana (John), Tara, Michael, Christopher, Benjamin, Carly, Nathan, Ryan (Liz), Todd (Krissy), Andrew (CallieMae), Meghan, Greg, Renee, Carolyn, Rachel, Kathleen (Jesse), Jack, Margaret, Ann, Samantha (Casey), Marley (Chris), Mike, Bridget, Emmett, Kevin,; great-grandchildren, Jack, Luke, Sadie, Sean, Riley, Courtney, Cameron, and Graeme; brother, J. Michael Fortune of Peoria, IL; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 21 years, Thomas E. Ringness, second husband of 24 years, John L. Sherwood; her parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Fortune; grandson, David Gorski; and sister-in-law, Marlianne Fortune.

A visitation for Mary will be held on Thursday February 20th, 2020, from 4pm until 8pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL 60014. A second visitation will take place on Friday February 21st, 2020 at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory from 9am until the time of Chapel Prayers at 9:30am, then driving in procession to St. Thomas the Apostle Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Burial to follow at Crystal Lake Memorial Park in Crystal Lake, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Church and the .

For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -