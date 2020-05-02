Mary Elizabeth Fuchs
Born: May 10, 1934
Died: April 28, 2020
Mary Elizabeth Fuchs, of McHenry, passed away on April 28, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born on May 10, 1934 to Albert J. and Magdalen George Fuchs in Woodstock. She was the youngest of 4 children.
Mary Beth graduated from St. Mary's High School of Woodstock in 1952. She worked in McHenry County all of her life. She started out at McHenry Sand and Gravel as a secretary for several years. From there, she worked in several different factories throughout her life. In retirement, Mary Beth worked at Old Top Farm Golf Course in Crystal Lake.
Mary Beth had several hobbies she enjoyed during her life. She loved golf and had so much fun golfing with her best friend Pat and many friends for so many years. She also enjoyed bowling and played in a league. She was the host of many card parties and loved playing with her sister and friends. On any given Sunday, you could find her watching football. She also was an avid reader and loved to swap books with her niece.
Aunt Mary Beth was a special person to all of her family and friends. As an aunt, she gave the best gifts that were both unique and thoughtful that caused them to stand out and made them long remembered. She had a close relationship with her sister and brothers. They enjoyed much teasing, fun and laughter. She never missed a birthday and would always make sure you had a card. She loved life and children and was always excited to welcome a new addition to the family. Aunt Mary Beth was such an important part of all of our lives. She was always kind, patient and loving. Each one of us will miss hearing her voice, special lunches at Olive Garden, and sharing time with her. We are grateful for having had her in our lives.
She is survived by many cousins and loving nieces and nephews, Judith Kopsell, Janice (Danny) Schroeder, Kevin (Diane) Fuchs, Shirley (Tom) Firak, Rob (Sandy Ippolito) Fuchs, Cindy (Dan) Weber, Lynda (Gary) Christopher, and Jody Fuchs; great nieces and nephews, Julie, Andy, Jessica, Elise, Jordan, Jace, Stacey, Julie, Tommy, Hayley, David, Maggie, Lisa, and Hannah; and 15 great-great nieces and nephews. Mary Beth was a very special aunt to each one of us and will be missed so very much.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her sister, Barbara Kopsell; brothers, Tom Fuchs and Bob Fuchs; nephew, Don Fuchs; and her best friend, Pat Rosing.
Visitation will be at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1407 N. Richmond Rd, McHenry which will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Woodstock.
Published in Northwest Herald from May 2 to May 4, 2020.