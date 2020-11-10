Mary Ellen Manke
Born: February 25, 1944
Died: November 7, 2020
Mary Ellen Manke, 76, of Marengo passed away Saturday evening, November 7, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Mary was born February 25, 1944, in Algonquin, IL.
On April 25, 1964, she married Edward Manke in Huntley. Mary and Edward worked side by side on their dairy farm just South of Huntley through 1997. She was a cook at the Harvard School District from 1998 through 2009. She was an avid gardener, and loved to sew and bake. Mary adored every second that she could share with her family.
She is survived by her loving husband, Edward; children, Todd Manke, and Jodi (Michael) Slama; grandchildren, Teresa Manke, and CJ Slama; and brother, Arthur Jr. (Nancy) Priegnitz.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Sr. and Ella (Wienke) Priegnitz; and her sister, Annette (Priegnitz) Kastning.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials in her name may be directed to American Cancer Society
(www.cancer.org
).
Services are private. Private burial will be in the Huntley Cemetery.
The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Information (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com