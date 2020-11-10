1/
Mary Ellen Manke
Mary Ellen Manke

Born: February 25, 1944

Died: November 7, 2020

Mary Ellen Manke, 76, of Marengo passed away Saturday evening, November 7, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Mary was born February 25, 1944, in Algonquin, IL.

On April 25, 1964, she married Edward Manke in Huntley. Mary and Edward worked side by side on their dairy farm just South of Huntley through 1997. She was a cook at the Harvard School District from 1998 through 2009. She was an avid gardener, and loved to sew and bake. Mary adored every second that she could share with her family.

She is survived by her loving husband, Edward; children, Todd Manke, and Jodi (Michael) Slama; grandchildren, Teresa Manke, and CJ Slama; and brother, Arthur Jr. (Nancy) Priegnitz.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Sr. and Ella (Wienke) Priegnitz; and her sister, Annette (Priegnitz) Kastning.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials in her name may be directed to American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).

Services are private. Private burial will be in the Huntley Cemetery.

The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Information (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
11603 E. Main
Huntley, IL 60142
847-669-5111
