Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
(815) 338-1710
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
Mary Jane Hillard of Woodstock, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 surrounded by her family at the age of 95. Originally from Georgetown, Illinois and the daughter of Elmer and Margaret "Maggie" Allen. She married John K. Hillard on November 21, 1956.

Mary Jane will be forever remembered as someone who dedicated her life to taking care of others including her husband, children and grandchildren. She had a talent for crocheting that couldn't be matched and spent many hours creating things for family, friends and the community. She had been the Secretary of the First United Methodist Church in Woodstock for over 25 years.

Mary Jane will be missed greatly by her two daughters, Janet Mundy and Margaret Jackson; six grandchildren, Ashley (Thomas) Breault, Heather (Daniel) Travis, Amanda Jackson, Timothy Mundy Jr., Gretchen (Jimmy) Jackson and Hannah (Cliff) Fandrich. She was also blessed to be able to have many great grandchildren, Cheyenne, Morgan, Makayla, Benton and Kinsley Travis, Amelia Breault and Jenna Meyer. Finally, her son in law, Jay Jackson, sister in law, Pat Tyler and many nieces and nephews will also miss her deeply.

Mary Jane is preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2000 and her son-in-law, Timothy Mundy in 2016.

Visitation will be held at the Schneider, Leucht Merwin and Cooney Funeral Home 1211 N. Seminary Avenue, Woodstock on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9:00 am until the 11:00 am Funeral Service. Interment services will be held at the McHenry County Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodstock.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in Mary Jane's honor to the or to the family.

For information, contact the Funeral Home at 815-338-1710, or visit www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
