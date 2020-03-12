|
Mary Jean nee Dvorak
Mary Jean "M.J." nee Dvorak, 82 of Riverside at rest March 4, 2020, beloved daughter of the late Irving C. Dvorak and Jean T. nee Walsh cherished wife of the late Roman; loving mother of Chris (Colleen), Patrick, Kevin, Kathryn and Bryan Kamin; dearest grandmother of Valerie, Jaime and Gregory Girote, Amy, Matthew, Catie and Emma Kamin; great grandmother of Lillian; dearest sister of Donald Dvorak and Denise (Robert) Campbell; fond sister in law of Theresa (late James) Ryan and the late Diane (late Harold) Martinek; dear aunt of Robin, Chris (Julie), Jeanne (Tim), Curtis (Jazz), Colleen (Jon), Rob, Lynn (John) and Barbara (Joe); great aunt of many.
M.J. was a Interior Designer, owner of M.J. Dvorak Design Interiors, LTD and past President of American Society of Interior Designers Chicago Chapter, a board member of Northwest Military Academy, Lake Geneva, an active member of American Classic Boat Society Blackhawk Chapter and an active member of Riverside Public Library Genealogy Collection CSAGSI/Paul M. Nemecek Library and Czech Slovak American Genealogical Society of Illinois.
Visitation Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 5 to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, March 12, 8:30 a.m. till time of services at 9:30 a.m. at Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home 80 E. Burlington St. Riverside to Mater Christi Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Donations to Riverside Public Library Genealogy Collection 1 Burling Riverside, IL 60546. Funeral info 708-447-2261 or www.moravecek.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 12, 2020