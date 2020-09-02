Mary Jean Prazak
Born: August 3, 1951; in Highland Park, IL
Died: August 29, 2020; in Chicago, IL
Mary Jean Prazak (nee Santi), affectionately "Tooky," age 69, died August 29, 2020 at Warren Park Health and Living Center, Chicago, IL.
She was born August 3, 1951 in Highland Park, IL, the eldest of five children to Victor C. and Rose (Lorusso) Santi. The family moved in 1967 and Mary spent the remainder of her life living in the McHenry area.
In 1969, she graduated from McHenry High School. Mary later earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Valparaiso University, IN and a master's degree in early childhood development from Loyola University, Chicago. She was a teacher by trade.
In 1981, while married to Donald Prazak, they welcomed a beloved daughter Emily. A grandchild, Sebastian, arrived in 2013 and it opened a chapter in her life that she embraced with immense joy.
Survivors include: her father, Victor C. Santi of McHenry, IL; daughter Emily and grandson Sebastian Prazak of Highwood, IL; brothers Gino (Melissa) Santi of Genoa City, WI; Michael (Talin) Santi of Naples, FL; Victor A. (Donna) Santi of McHenry; and sister Patricia Santi of Hebron, IL. Also surviving are seven nieces and nephews and nine grand nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death was her mother, Rose Santi, in 2018.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 A.M. ? 1 P.M., on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 Bull Valley Road, McHenry. A Funeral Mass will follow the visitation in the church. Burial will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to Colonial Funeral Home, McHenry, IL.
Memories may be posted to the family at www.colonialmchenry.com