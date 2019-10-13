Home

Mary Killar

Mary Killar, nee Wallace age 66, beloved wife of Charles F Killar, passed away at home on October 1st.

Loving sister of Jack Wallace, Sally (Brian) Dutra, and Cathy (Bernie) Berntson. Proud Aunt of Ross (Julie) Berntson, Eric (Gail) Berntson and John (Donna) Janda and many grand nieces and nephews.

Although suffering from MS type symptoms for many years, Mary was amazingly positive, optimistic, and a fighter.

She was an inspiration to many.

A memorial is planned at a later date.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
