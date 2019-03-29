|
|
Mary L. Borst
Mary L. Borst nee Check, 88, of Elk Grove Village for 11 years, formerly of Morton Grove for 38 years passed away on March 26th at Generations Oakton Pavillion of Des Plaines.
Mary was the beloved wife of the late Jacob J. (2011); loving mother of Susan M. (J) Olson, John J. (Karen) Borst, Nancy A. Borst, and Karen L. (the late Peter) Weber; dear grandmother of Chris (Kate) Olson, Shannan (Nicholas) Ihnatiuk, Jason (Kelly) Borst, Jennifer Pierce and Shaun Borst, Nicholas (Jade Jennings), Todd (Therease) Borst, Kurt (Brian) Stahl, Peter Stahl (fianc Kelly Jones), Kerrie (Justin Harmon) Stahl, Amy Borst, Tommy, and Andrew Weber; cherished great grandmother of Adalyn, Layla and Macie, Ethan and Gabriella, Nathan and Jamie, Joshua and Mason, Taryn, Ty and Tanner, Clayton, and Talon. Mary was a ret. sales associate for Marshalls of Morton Grove.
A visitation will be held Monday, April 1, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the . are appreciated.
For information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 29, 2019