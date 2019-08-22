|
Mary L. Checchin
Born: August 21, 1920; in Amite, LA
Died: August 20; in Woodstock, IL
Mary L. Checchin passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, in Woodstock, Illinois, the day before her 99th birthday. Mary was born August 21, 1920, in Amite, Louisiana to Louis and Loreta Ruffino. Mary came to Chicago in 1947 and married Ferdinando (Fred) Checchin in 1951 at Holy Rosary Church. They moved to Lakemoor in 1954 and she continued to live in the same home where she raised her family, until a few months before her passing.
Mary loved sharing her happy memories of her childhood growing up on a strawberry farm with her parents and eleven brothers and sisters. She presented her granddaughters with handwritten journals of her favorite memories.
Mary loved her flower gardens, especially her rose bushes. Her yard was showplace. She loved to bake. Her family loved her walnut crescent cookies, a favorite at all their family parties. Mary enjoyed traveling. One of her favorite trips was to Italy, where she met her cousin and his family. In her retirement, Mary enjoyed day and overnight trips to casinos. Mary was a very lucky lady playing the penny slots.
Mary was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in McHenry. She was an active member of their Ladies Guild for many years, participating in their annual Bake Sale. Her apple cinnamon muffins were their best- selling item.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband; parents; five brothers, John, Sam, Tony, Nunzio, and Joe Ruffino; and five sisters, Lucy Costanza, Pamela Alack, Stella Terracina, Rose Ruffino and Josie Burrell, all of Louisiana.
Mary was a loving mother, cherished grandmother and dearest great grandmother and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by daughters Gail (Steve) Cooper of Woodstock, Loretta (Mike) Holme of Wonder Lake; grandchildren Lori (Edward Jr. - Ken) McKendree , Stephanie Cooper (Paul Thomas), Kevin Cooper, Ginnie (Kevin) Perhach, Doug Wilsman, Kristen (Hamilton) Hale; great grandchildren Eddie and Lana McKendree; and Natalie, Ashlyn, and Ryan Perhach. Mary is also survived by her beloved brother, Louis S. (Josie) Ruffino, Jr., of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; sisters-in-law, Olga (Alfred) Pietka of Arlington Heights, Gwen (Joe) Ruffino of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Josie (Nunzio) Ruffino of Amite, Louisiana and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on August 26, 2019 from 9:00am to 10:15am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3500 Washington Street, McHenry. Interment will follow at St. Patrick's Countryside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JourneyCare or to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
For more information, visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 22, 2019