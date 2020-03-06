|
|
Mary Lea Smeltzer
Mary Lea Smeltzer, nee Craig, 74, of Woodstock. Devoted mother of Karen (Alan) Anderson, Pamela Boytim, Anne (Joseph) Nguyen and Caroline (Daniel) Hatch. Cherished ma of Ethan, Owen, Jack, Allison, Aubrey, Ashlyn and Jacob. Loving daughter of the late Herbert and Mary Ellen Craig. Caring sister of Linda Lu Longmeyer and Kathleen Ann (the late Al) Wood. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Mary worked as the Administrative Assistant for the Senior Services Association, in Crystal Lake for over 10 years. Her love and warmth will be missed by all who knew her.
Visitation Sunday from 2 to 6 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Instate at Holy Family Catholic Community, 2515 W. Palatine Rd, Inverness on Monday from 9:30 AM until time of service at 10:30 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to Senior Services Association, Inc., 4704 Three Oaks Rd Crystal Lake, IL 60014. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 6, 2020