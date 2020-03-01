|
|
Mary Lee Muise
Born: September 7th, 1940
Died: February 24th, 2020
Mary Lee Muise (Lohbauer), age 79, passed away peacefully at home on Monday February 24th, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Mary Lee was born on September 7th, 1940 in Elgin, IL. She was a very talented artist, enjoyed photography, and was an avid and creative quilter. Mary Lee was a devoted and loving mother and stepmother to three sons and loved to spend time with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Marry Lee is survived by her beloved husband of 38 years, Robert Muise; her loving son, Andrew (Liz) Post of Reno, NV; stepsons, Robert Muise Jr., Michael (Mary) Muise; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Tyler; step-grandchildren, Ilyssa and Rebecca Muise, Jacob and Zachary Emrich-Muise; sister, Judy (Warren) Hansen, of Huntley, IL.
Preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Gypsy Lohbauer.
A memorial visitation for Mary Lee will be held on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 from 2pm until the time of service at 5pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL 60014.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to s.
For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 1, 2020