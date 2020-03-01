Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Muise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lee Muise

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lee Muise Obituary
Mary Lee Muise

Born: September 7th, 1940

Died: February 24th, 2020

Mary Lee Muise (Lohbauer), age 79, passed away peacefully at home on Monday February 24th, 2020 with her loving family by her side.

Mary Lee was born on September 7th, 1940 in Elgin, IL. She was a very talented artist, enjoyed photography, and was an avid and creative quilter. Mary Lee was a devoted and loving mother and stepmother to three sons and loved to spend time with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Marry Lee is survived by her beloved husband of 38 years, Robert Muise; her loving son, Andrew (Liz) Post of Reno, NV; stepsons, Robert Muise Jr., Michael (Mary) Muise; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Tyler; step-grandchildren, Ilyssa and Rebecca Muise, Jacob and Zachary Emrich-Muise; sister, Judy (Warren) Hansen, of Huntley, IL.

Preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Gypsy Lohbauer.

A memorial visitation for Mary Lee will be held on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 from 2pm until the time of service at 5pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL 60014.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to s.

For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -