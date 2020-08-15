Mary Linda Nolker
Born: February 6, 1940; in Gaylord, MI
Died: July 27, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
Mary Linda Nolker, née Bennington, 80, of Woodstock, IL, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020, at her home, following a lingering illness.
Linda was born on February 6, 1940, in Gaylord, MI, but grew up in nearby Harbor Springs. Upon graduation, she packed up and pennilessly moved cross-country to California, subsisting on cheese and crackers to make ends meet as a nurse. There she met Navy pilot Douglas Nolker, who fell in love at first sight but waited until the second date to propose. Two years later she accepted, and on May 22, 1965, Linda and Douglas were married.
A vocation of nursing easily translated into her nurturing role of wife and mother. Her hardback Physician's Desk Reference was always within reach and stuffed with makeshift bookmarks of tissues and magazine inserts. Whether she was forcing children to choke down a bowlful of vitamins each morning or flying to quietly nurse a sick relative for weeks at a time, she was dutiful in her love. Acts of selflessness were abundant and unconditional.
She was extremely talented, but minimized her achievements in the most impossibly midwestern way. A prolific, award-winning quilter with an amazing sense of color and design, she scoffed at the label of artist. Stacks and stacks of quilts representing months and years of her life's work provide an enduring legacy, and we find great comfort in wrapping ourselves in these exquisitely handmade Mom hugs.
She didn't want a funeral. The pandemic has provided a tidy and socially-acceptable excuse for her to simply slip away without drawing attention or fanfare. But we are her biggest fans. She was a best friend to each of us. And she was absolutely amazing and deserved to be known. She was a devoted mom of three, doting grandma to six and loving wife of 55 years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
. Or plant a peony. They were Linda's favorite flower, and much like her, made everything around them a bit more beautiful.
