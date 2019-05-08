Mary Lou Danhoff



Born: May 4, 1930; in Chicago, IL



Died: April 9, 2019; in Lake Zurich, IL



Mary Lou Danhoff, 88, of Lake in the Hills, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Lexington Health Care of Lake Zurich. She was born on May 4, 1930 in Chicago, the daughter of Andrew and Magdalene Korabik. Mary Lou and her late husband Robert P. Danhoff resided in Lake in the Hills from 1957 until their declining health required fulltime healthcare. She not only raised her six children but was also the neighborhood childcare provider for more than 30 children over several years. She loved to read, watch basketball, and spend time with her grandchildren while watching the birds from her porch swing. She and Robert were members of St Margaret Mary church in Algonquin until their illnesses prevented them from attending church.



She is survived by her children, Richard (Cyndy) Danhoff, Denise (Mark) Lucas, Diane Seyller, Alan (Barb) Danhoff, Marcy (James) Cronin, and Cristy (Matthew) Guse; grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 8.



She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Joseph Korabik and Alexandra (Alice) Piekarz.



A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 410 1st St., Cary. Interment will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, In Cary. Visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 9:00 until 10:00 AM in the Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel, 201 S. Main St., Algonquin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the .