|
|
Mary Lou Hardy
Mary Lou Hardy, 88, of Huntley passed away Friday evening, Nov. 29, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family and friends.
She was born Dec. 19, 1930 in Huntley the daughter of Arlo and Ella (Meier) Guth. On July 8, 1950 she married Donald Hardy in Huntley. Mary Lou was as Manager at Grafton Food Pantry for 12 yrs., they were like her other family. She was a lifelong member of the First Congregational Church in Huntley. Mary Lou was known for her compassion and helping others never expecting anything in return. She liked books, going to the Wisconsin Dells and spending time with her great-grandson, Arlo.
Surviving is her son, David Hardy; grandchildren, Luke (Amanda), and Donald Hardy, Tony, Becky & Heather Castillo; 9 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Virginia Hardy; her foster families, the Seeman's, & Enstrom's.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Donald in 2012, and a brother, Galen Guth.
There will be graveside services in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be directed to the family c/o James A. O'Connor F.H., PO Box 74, Huntley, IL 60142.
Info (847)669-5111 or online www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 4, 2019