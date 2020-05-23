Mary Lou Kennedy



Born: February 23, 1939; In Chicago, IL



Died: April 17, 2020; in Kenosha, WI



Mary Louise "Lou" Kennedy (Opfer) 81, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with dementia, surrounded by her three loving children. Mary is reunited with her parents Robert and Mary Kennedy, and grandson Parker Wolfsmith.



Mary Lou Kennedy was born February 23, 1939 in Chicago, IL and spent her childhood in Round Lake, IL. Mary graduated from Round Lake High School, class of 1957 and from 1957-1959 attended Adams State College in Alamosa, CO. Mary married Edward G. Opfer in 1958 and raised their family in Barrington, McHenry and Crystal Lake, Illinois.



She was a loving mother of 3, and grandmother to 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Mary was dedicated to her children, but also found time to work at Western Insurance and volunteer at a thrift shop, both in Crystal Lake, IL. Throughout her life, she enjoyed riding and showing horses all over the country with her children and raised Branded's Little Bit, a World Champion Appaloosa. Later in life, she enjoyed traveling with friends and family visiting Europe, the Caribbean, California, Hawaii, Alaska, Florida and returning often to Colorado one of her favorite states.



She is survived by 2 wonderful brothers and their spouses, Bob Kennedy & Ann Kennedy, Bill Kennedy & Pat Kennedy, 3 devoted children Donald K. Opfer, Lisa A. Opfer (Free) and spouse Chris Free, and Amy B. Opfer (Wolfsmith), and 8 loving grandchildren, Linda Opfer, Marcus Opfer, Michelle Opfer, Sarah Opfer, Trent Free, Carson Free, Ava Free and Summer Wolfsmith, a great grandchild Parker Wolfsmith and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



A small service will be held in Mary's honor sometime in the future. Mary will be laid to rest close to her parents at North Northfield Cemetery in Northbrook, IL.





