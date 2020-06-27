Mary Louise Matesi



Mary Louise (Koeller) Matesi lost her battle to pancreatic cancer May 10, 2020 with her family by her side at home in Hospice care at the age of 90.



MaryLou is survived by her husband Julius Matesi, daughterTammy Fielding (Cliff), son Bryon (Dawn) and daughter Joann. Grandchildren Raven and Zachary Fielding all living in Phoenix, AZ.



MaryLou was born and raised in Chicago, Ill. She attended the University of Illinois Champaign campus, where she became a teacher and eventually moved to Lockport, IL to teach. It was in Lockport where she met and married Julius Matesi in November 1960 and raised their family. She was a stay at home mom and caregiver for her parents for 13 years. She spent her life caring for others and giving back to the community. She was a dedicated member of the Lutheran Church.



In 1992 MaryLou and Julius moved to Arizona where they fell in love with the Ahwatukee area and spent the past 27 years. She enjoyed spending much of the summer in their home in Pinetop, AZ with her children and grandchildren.



She loved gardening, reading and traveling. She and Julius had the pleasure of traveling the world in retirement. Upon returning from each trip she would have her family over to share pictures, treasures and cooking. She was an amazing cook! Her true love was her family. She enjoyed nothing more than having everyone over for a family dinner. She had a beautiful smile and caring attitude.



She will be greatly misses She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was an accomplished seamstress and cook, she was family-focused, kind, caring, loving, generous, hardworking, and patient, which were character traits she lived by and showed others every day.



She will be missed more than words can describe. Her beautiful soul will live on in the lives of her children, grandchildren and all those lives she has touched.



A small family service was attended to put her soul to rest in eternity with the Lord and saviour Jesus Christ.



If you care to make a donation please do so to Esperanza Lutheran Church 2601 E Thunderhill Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85048, in the name of MaryLou Matesi, or The Salvation





