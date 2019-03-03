Mary Paula Harrison



Born: December 31, 1927; in Chicago, IL



Died: February 28, 2019; in Barrington, IL



Mary Paula Harrison, 91, of McHenry, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019, surrounded by family members. Paula was born in Chicago on December 31, 1927 to James & Lillian Feeney.



She is survived by a sister, Lois Kawczynski, four children: Frank Harrison (Kathy), Lois Maltry, Paula Doren, and Jim Harrison (Carolyn); fifteen grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 50 years, Bert Harrison, her daughter, Debbie Frederich (Bob), her son, Bert Harrison, Jr., her parents and two brothers, Tom and Jim.



Paula graduated from St. Xavier College with a degree in nursing, something she was forever proud of. She was also proud of her Irish heritage and thrilled to have fulfilled a dream of traveling to Ireland. However, she was most proud of her family. She took such pride in being a wife, staying at home and raising a family. She never grew tired of life in her home on the Fox River for 63 years. Challenged with Alzheimer's Disease, her memory faded but never the great love she felt for her family. Though she struggled with speech in her final months, she was still able to slowly utter the words "I love you" to her beloved ones. Paula enjoyed her last three years in the loving care of her son and his wife in their lakeside home. She delighted in visits from family members and friends.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 4, 2019, from 9:00am until 11:00am, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11:30am at St. Thomas Catholic Church, 451 W Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, McHenry.



In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be directed to the family, or donations may be made to the .



Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 3, 2019