Mary Patricia Prachar
Born: December 12, 1928
Died: September 16, 2020
Mary Patricia (Ginnell) Prachar, 91, of Algonquin, passed away on September 16, 2020. She was born on December 12, 1928 in Elgin, IL the daughter of John and Marguerite (Brayman) Ginnell. Mary was a graduate of St. Edward High School in Elgin. She was past president of Algonquin Mothers Club,a member and past vice president of the Algonquin Woman's Club, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #670, and a member of St. Margaret-Mary Catholic Church since 1952.
Survivors include her daughters: Jane (Douglas) Broederdorf and Susan (Thomas) Anstett; grandchildren: Brett (Lesley), Brittany (Rick),Blake (Veronica), John (Kelly) and T.J. (MacKenzie); eight great grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Jerry, in 2018; her sons: Thomas in 1979 and Joseph in infancy; sisters: Kathryn Leitner and Margaret Ginnell; and brothers: John and James Ginnell.
Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 10:30 am at St. Margaret-Mary Catholic Church, 111 S. Hubbard St., Algonquin, IL 60102. Burial will follow at Algonquin Cemetery. Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Service Chapel, 201 S. Main St., Algonquin, IL is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to the JourneyCare Hospice Foundation, Barrington. For information, 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com