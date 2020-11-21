1/1
Mary T. Spencer
{ "" }
Mary T. Spencer

Born: September 22, 1952; in Madison, WI

Died: November 19, 2020; in Crystal Lake, IL

Mary T. Spencer, 68, of Crystal Lake, died peacefully in her home surrounded by family on November 19, 2020.

Mary was born September 22, 1952 in Madison, WI of parents Henry and Kate (nee Crowley) Charlton. Mary moved to Illinois in 1975 while working for Borg Warner Acceptance Co. and was married to Bill Spencer on August 21, 1976.

Mary stopped working to take care of her first of two sons in March 1978 and was a stay-at-home mom until the mid 1990's. Her last position was scheduling surgeries at Northern Illinois Medical Center in McHenry when failing health caused her to leave the job she enjoyed in 2007.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Bill; her sons, Bill (Jackie) and Jonathan (Laura); and seven grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.

For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.


Published in Northwest Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
