Mary Theresa Riley
Born: August 15, 1967
Died: May 14, 2020
Mary Theresa Riley, age 52, of Genoa City, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. She was born August 15th, 1967 in McHenry to John Joseph and Dorothy Ann (Kroncke) Cunningham. On August 18th, 2001 Mary wed the love of her life Daniel Riley.
A loving and giving person, Mary was often hilarious with her sarcastic wit. Strong in will and spirit, Mary could even be known to be stubborn on occasion. She loved children and the companionship of her cat, Kendall. An animal lover, Mary enjoyed watching wildlife in her back yard, even naming the wildlife and considering them to be a part of her family. She also enjoyed bird watching. Her family and friends will miss how Mary affectionately ended every conversation with the words, "I love you".
Mary is survived by her husband of nearly 20 years, Daniel; her daughters, Jessica (Nickolas) Gustafson and Theresa Neff; her mother, Dorothy; her sisters and brothers, Wendy Thornton, Cindy (Jack) Dalton, William (Annette) Cunningham, Johnny Cunningham, and Patti Shultz; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, McHenry. The cremation rite was accorded privately. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary's name to Lakeland Animal Shelter Tribute Donation - Lakeland Animal Shelter or On Angel's Wings On Angels' Wings Inc - Donate.
For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and family may share memories of Mary on her Tribute Wall.
Born: August 15, 1967
Died: May 14, 2020
Mary Theresa Riley, age 52, of Genoa City, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. She was born August 15th, 1967 in McHenry to John Joseph and Dorothy Ann (Kroncke) Cunningham. On August 18th, 2001 Mary wed the love of her life Daniel Riley.
A loving and giving person, Mary was often hilarious with her sarcastic wit. Strong in will and spirit, Mary could even be known to be stubborn on occasion. She loved children and the companionship of her cat, Kendall. An animal lover, Mary enjoyed watching wildlife in her back yard, even naming the wildlife and considering them to be a part of her family. She also enjoyed bird watching. Her family and friends will miss how Mary affectionately ended every conversation with the words, "I love you".
Mary is survived by her husband of nearly 20 years, Daniel; her daughters, Jessica (Nickolas) Gustafson and Theresa Neff; her mother, Dorothy; her sisters and brothers, Wendy Thornton, Cindy (Jack) Dalton, William (Annette) Cunningham, Johnny Cunningham, and Patti Shultz; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, McHenry. The cremation rite was accorded privately. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary's name to Lakeland Animal Shelter Tribute Donation - Lakeland Animal Shelter or On Angel's Wings On Angels' Wings Inc - Donate.
For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and family may share memories of Mary on her Tribute Wall.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 19, 2020.